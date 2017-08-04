New York Knicks Legend Charles Oakley Banned From Madison Square Garden

There will not be a Charles Oakley sighting during New York Knicks games at Madison Square Garden during the upcoming NBA season. That’s because the former NBA star has been banned from the venue as part of a plea deal connected with the February 8 scuffle between Oakley and security guards.

Despite accepting the deal, Oakley is still considering legal action against Knicks owner James Dolan.

Charles Oakley was arrested earlier this year after an altercation with Madison Square Garden security guards while he was attending a New York Knicks game.

The whole thing started when security attempted to escort Oakley out of a game.

It’s no surprise that Oakley, who played in the same arena during his own career, refused to leave and defended himself when security guards tried to force him out.

The call to kick Oakley out of the game came from Knicks owner James Dolan, who has a long history of disputes with Charles Oakley.

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

Oakley’s ejection came way before the pushing and shoving started. He was actually asked to leave during the game because Dolan could hear Oakley talking trash about the team and more specifically, the leadership of the team.

It’s worth noting that Oakley denies taunting Dolan. Likewise, those sitting near the retired NBA star said that he was definitely loud and animated but that nothing he said or did was directed at the Knicks owner.

After the incident, Charles Oakley was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault, one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment and one misdemeanor count of trespassing. Oakley was also cited for two counts of noncriminal harassment.

On Friday, Oakley was offered a plea deal by Assistant District Attorney Ryan Lipes. In exchange for his acceptance of the deal, Oakley’s misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Now Oakley can’t step foot in Madison Square Garden for one year. He is also prohibited from getting in any trouble for the next six months.

While Charles Oakley has not made a comment on the deal, he did say in court that he has “no plans to go” to Madison Square Garden.

It’s not clear if Oakley means that he’ll stay away during the year he has been banned or if he means forever.

Oakley did make it clear that his ongoing feud with New York Knicks owner James Dolan will not stop him from cheering for his team. He also made it clear that he plans to pursue civil action against Dolan. In other words, Oakley is going to sue.