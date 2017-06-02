New ‘Whistleblower’ To Help Johnny Depp Win $25 Million Lawsuit Against TMG

Johnny Depp fired and then sued The Management Group for $25 million back in January, claiming that they did not manage his money correctly. The Hollywood actor claimed he only learned last year that he was $40 million in debt. Depp blamed the company for taking high-interest loans of his behalf and mismanaging his fortune, suing them for fraud.

But his former managers shut down his claims, stating that his allegations are false and that his lavish lifestyle is to blame for his financial issues. They filed a countersuit.

Back in March, former TMG employee Janine Rayburn filed the notes she took during her employment to Depp’s case documentation.

Last month a judge decided her statement can be unsealed.

While the actor’s legal team dubs her a ‘whistleblower,’ the TMG calls her a ‘serial liar’ trying to get her revenge for getting fired.

Rayburn claimed in her deposition that he was an accountant manager for TMG and handled different affairs for Johnny Depp.

She expressed her opinion that Depp was unaware of his financial problems, adding that his main business manager Joel Mandel was intentionally keeping that information from him.

She recalled being asked to notarize a two-page document signed by Depp, but she refused to do it as the actor was not present.

The TMG managers told her not to worry about it and took the document with them. She also did not know what it was about as she only saw the two signature pages.

But TMG seems outraged, and their legal team is determined to expose Depp as a liar and a fraud at the trial.

Rayburn, who was fired back in 2010 says Mandel told her it was because she was not a good fit but she thinks the reason was that she was asking too many questions and refused to perform certain suspicious duties.

The legal documents explain that she questioned them about why Depp’s sister Christi Dembrowski’s personal expenses were being paid.

Apparently, the woman told her during a phone conversation that his brother’s money is also hers.

She couldn’t recall Mandel giving a straight answer on the sister’s comment either.

Rayburn claimed she never received documentation proving Depp approved his sister’s expenditures but TMG ordered her not to question the woman again.

Rayburn recalled that Mandel told her Depp was always drunk and would sign anything.

About Dombrowski, the ‘whistleblower’ said she is a ‘nasty bitch’ and that Madel is afraid of her because he could lose her as a client and that is not something he desires.

What do you think of the new proof in Johnny Depp’s fraud case against TMG? Do you believe what the ‘whistleblower’ claimed?