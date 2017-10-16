New Video Of Donald Trump Shows Alleged “Sexual Harassment”

Ever since the accusations against Harvey Weinstein hit the mainstream media, sexual harassment, assault, and rape are becoming hot-button issues once again. Last year, Trump came under fire during his campaign for the US Presidency when several different women claimed he harassed them.

During the end of his campaign, footage of Trump on a bus with Billy Bush showed the now-President bragging about being a celebrity and the way women respond to him because of his celebrity status.

In that video, he said, “I just grab ’em by the p*ssy.” After the video came to light, several other women came forward and made allegations of harassment.

Unearthed footage shows Donald Trump squeezing and kissing a woman while talking about offering a job to a 'beautiful' teenager pic.twitter.com/3KqGpj4RPH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 15, 2017

It appears as if Trump will go on the defensive once again, as a video has surfaced from 2007 where the real estate mogul is addressing an audience.

In the clip, which you can see below, Trump invites an attractive young woman on stage who claims she wants a job as a flight attendant.

Trump proceeds to hug her with one arm and compliments her appearance before talking about a young woman whom his company hired because of how attractive she was.

After the woman gets off the stage, Trump makes a comparison between women and alcohol, indirectly stating that beautiful women are like his addiction.

Advertisement

He stated, “that’s like an alcoholic – I have plenty of friends, they’re wonderful people, but they’re alcoholics…this would be my form of alcoholism.” Despite many on social media condemning the President for alleged “lewd” behavior, many people noted that the woman chose to participate in the interaction. Is this sexual harassment? Let us know in the comment section below.