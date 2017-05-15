New Trailers For FOX’s ‘X-Men’ Series ‘The Gifted,’ ‘Star Trek’ Spoof ‘The Orville,’ & Paranormal Comedy ‘Ghosted’

As viewers watch the current television season wind down this month, FOX is giving everyone a sneak peek at the shows coming next fall. Today, the network released first-look trailers at three new shows that will be vying for your attention in the coming months.

Up first is The Gifted, FOX’s television spin-off of the popular X-Men movie series, produced and directed by film director Bryan Singer.

The show follows True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker as parents who go on the run when they discover their children have mutant abilities.

This is the second X-Men TV spin-off following FX’s Legion, though The Gifted looks to have closer ties to the franchise than its predecessor.

Both the X-Men and the Brotherhood of Mutants are namechecked in the show’s first trailer.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is behind the next show previewed today, a send-up of Star Trek titled The Orville.

MacFarlane stars as Captain Mercer, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Adrianne Palicki as his first officer (and ex-wife) Kelly Grayson.

The show actually features several Star Trek talents behind the camera, with Brannon Braga and David A. Goodman serving as producers and episodes directed by Johnathan Frakes and Robert Duncan McNeill.

The last show FOX unveiled is sort of a comedic version of The X-Files, starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott.

Ghosted features the former stars of The Office and Parks and Recreation as unwitting partners recruited by the Bureau Underground to investigate paranormal activities.

Scott plays the Mulder-esque “true believer,” bookseller Max Allison, with Robinson as the Scully stand-in, skeptic Leroy Wright.

The Gifted will follow Lucifer on Mondays at 8/9c this fall. Gotham moves to Thursdays to serve as a lead-in for The Orville, which will air at 8/9c, and Ghosted joins Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and The Last Man on Earth on Sunday nights at 8:30/7:30c.