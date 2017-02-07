New Trailer For Marvel’s Netflix Original Series ‘Iron Fist’

It’s been four months since Marvel’s Luke Cage debuted on Netflix, and the time is almost here for the next chapter in the Defenders saga. Today, the streaming giant released a new trailer for Iron Fist, starring Game of Thrones‘ Finn Jones. With the show set to arrive next month, this is our best (and possibly last) look before it begins.

Advertisement

In Iron Fist, Jones plays Danny Rand, a billionaire who returns to New York City after being missing for 15 years. When he was ten years old, Danny was the sole survivor of a plane crash that claimed the lives of his mother and father. He’s been presumed dead as well but has actually been living in a Buddhist monastery and training in the martial arts. When he comes home to reclaim his family’s company, he meets with resistance from the man who has been in charge while he was missing.

As you can see in the trailer, Danny also has the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist, which basically means his hand glows yellow, and he can punch really hard — like, really hard.

Several returning faces will appear in Iron Fist, including Rosario Dawson’s ever-present nurse, Claire Temple. Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise her Jessica Jones role as attorney Jeri Hogarth, who assists Danny in trying to regain his family’s company. Danny will also find himself going up against Madam Gao, played once again by Daredevil‘s Wai Ching Ho. Other co-stars include Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, and Tom Pelphrey.

Iron Fist is the final Marvel series to debut on Netflix before the heroes come together in this fall’s Defenders miniseries event. That series will see Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist going up against Sigourney Weaver’s mysterious villain, Alexandra.

Advertisement

The full first season of Iron Fist will hit Netflix worldwide on March 17, 2017.