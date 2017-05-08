New Trailer For “It” Reboot Is Very Creepy – Check It Out Here!

Yesterday night, May 7, during MTV Movie & TV Awards a new trailer for the “It” remake was released! The second official trailer was well received, but, if you are not a fan of clowns or horror movies in general, we recommend you skip this one.

Of course, the original movie is one of those classics that gave us nightmares as kids, so the reboot had a lot to prove.

Judging by the trailer, however, it looks like the 2017 version of “It” will terrify many of the generation Z as well and make them fear clowns!

The brand new trailer offers the audience a more extended look at The Losers’ Club standing in front of the sewer system and bickering over whether or not they should delve deeper into the dark depths from under the city.

As usual in horror movies, the characters make the wrong decision!

But of course, we forgive their ill-capacity for taking life-threatening decisions because we would not be creeped out otherwise and the movies would be very boring without it.

Soon after, things start getting very unsettling – the gang finds the missing girl Betty Ripsom’s shoe.

Shortly after a terrifying laugh echoing through the sewer can be heard and we see a red balloon floating by.

Of course, this second trailer might not be as scary as the first one, released back in March, but it is undoubtedly still very creepy and also leaves us wanting more.

If you never felt fear while walking close to a sewer entrance before this trailer, you probably will from now on.

“It” is set to premiere in a theater near you on September 8.

Are you excited to watch it or are you too scared?