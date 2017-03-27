New Tomb Raider Photos Leak: Bolder, Stronger, and Younger

If you played video games in the 1990’s, you are more than likely familiar with Lara Croft. She was the star of the original Tomb Raider games, as well as all of the spin-off games. In 2001 and 2003 the first two Tomb Raider movies were released. They both starred Angelina Jolie, and both were moderately successful.

In 2013 the next chapter of the game was released, simply called Tomb Raider and then there was a follow-up game in 2015 called Rise of the Tomb Raider. The theme of these games was a little different than the past games and movies. These games followed young Lara Croft. She is not the mega-hero that we see her as in the first movies and games. In these games, she is a 17-year-old who fights for her life on an island populated by a cult. Lara, or course, gets the chance to raid her first tomb.

Now the next movie is set to be released on March 16, 2018, and it has fans excited. This new movie is going to star Alicia Vikander as Lara. In this movie, she is going to be young, just like the recent games, and on the hunt for her father in Japan.

Now fans have another reason to be excited, the first photo of Vikander dressed as Lara has been released! The photo originally debuted on the Vanity Fair website, and she looks good. You take one look at this imagining of Lara and you can tell this movie is going to be legendary.

This movie is going to be a great way to connect Tomb Raider fans from all generations. We are looking forward to the release of the next movie. Let us know what you think about this reimagining of the Tomb Raider series below!