New Stephen King Series ‘Castle Rock’ From J.J. Abrams Headed To Hulu

The master of horror is expanding his empire, as yet another new Stephen King television series has been announced. Hulu will be the exclusive home of Castle Rock, named after the fictional Maine town that serves as the setting for multiple King novels and stories. J.J. Abrams will produce through his Bad Robot production company.

A number of King’s works take place in Castle Rock and the fictional town is referenced in dozens of others. The town first appeared in 1979’s The Dead Zone and was the primary setting for Cujo, Needful Things, and The Dark Half.

So what is Castle Rock, exactly? Could it be an anthology series featuring different stories and characters from King’s novels? Or is it some kind of shared world, where new characters will inhabit a version of Castle Rock where all of King’s stories are real?

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess. The new show was announced via a mysterious tweet Friday evening from Bad Robot:

If you follow the link in that image, you’ll discover a short teaser for the new series. The minute-long video features places, names, and voices of numerous King characters, including Danny Torrance from The Shining and Doctor Sleep, Annie Wilkes from Misery, and Pennywise the Clown from It. As the camera pulls out, we see that all of these names are connected by the town of Castle Rock.

Castle Rock is actually the second Stephen King series for both Hulu and J.J. Abrams. Last year, Hulu aired the miniseries 11.22.63 with James Franco based on King’s novel of the same name. Spike is currently developing a new show based on King’s novella The Mist (which has already been adapted to film twice).

A show based on King’s recent novel Mr. Mercedes is also in the works for AT&T’s Audience Network. New movies based on the King’s Dark Tower series and It are due out later this year.