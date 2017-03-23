New ‘Star Wars’ Details On Han Solo Film, Carrie Fisher, And Future Plans

Nearly 40 years after it first arrived in theaters, the Star Wars franchise continues to be an entertainment juggernaut. After the success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the next two chapters will be Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the untitled Han Solo spin-off film. New details were released today regarding both.

Speaking at the University of Southern California, Disney CEO Bob Iger talked about the company’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012 and their intentions for the future of Star Wars. He confirmed the original plan was to make only three new films: Episodes VII, VIII, and IX.

Now, Iger says the studio is beginning to discuss what comes next. In fact, he says Disney is currently planning for the next decade-and-a-half of Star Wars films.

As for the immediate future, the Han Solo origin film is currently filming, with actor Alden Ehrenreich taking over the role from Harrison Ford.

Iger has now revealed the film will follow Solo from the ages of 18 to 24 and will reveal key details about how he met his friend/rival Lando Calrissian and his partner Chewbacca, and how he acquired the Millenium Falcon.

Iger also said the film will show fans how Han Solo “got his name.” There’s been some debate about what was meant by that comment.

Is Iger implying that “Han Solo” isn’t his real name? Or, more likely, did he simply misspeak, intending to say “made a name for himself”?

There was also some discussion about how the company would deal with the loss of actress Carrie Fisher.

Although a digital recreation was used to build a younger version of Fisher in last year’s Rogue One, Iger says the company will not use the same technique in The Last Jedi.

Fisher had completed filming prior to her death, so Iger says her appearance in the film will go forward as planned. Presumably, that puts the onus of dealing with her loss on the makers of Episode IX.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in December 2017. The untitled Han Solo film will arrive in summer 2018.