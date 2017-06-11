FREE NEWSLETTER
TV Shows

New Show Reveals More Clues About Steve Jobs’ Mysterious Death!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/11/2017
steve jobsSource: nowyouknowfacts.com

A new series by Reelz called Autopsy: Steve Jobs will finally reveal why the wealthy man, who had all resources necessary to save his life still passed away. When Jobs died in 2011, losing the fight with neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer, many fans of his and of his extremely important work wondered what went wrong.

Forensic Pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter stated that when Jobs was first diagnosed with neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer, he was advised to have a life-saving surgery as soon as possible.

However, nine months later, the man attempted to cure his illness by using alternative methods.

They failed, and his tumor continued to grow.

In 2004, Steve Jobs finally agreed to have the surgery for the disease which was known to have a high degree of survivability if treated correctly and diagnosed early on.

The medical expert went on to explain that although the procedure seemed like a success at first, the doctors who operated on the Apple mogul discovered that there were three spots on his liver, which was bad news.

‘Steve’s procedure appeared successful. But during the surgery, doctors found three spots on the liver, and this is not a good thing. It meant that his cancer had spread.’

Autopsy: Steve Jobs aired last night, Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Reelz.

What did you think of the documentary? Do you believe there is anyone to blame for the tragic way in which things turned out for Steve Jobs?

3 Comments

Giovanna
06/11/2017 at 11:06 am
Reply

His disease neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer is quite different from pancreatic cancer. I am a patient living with neuroendocrine cancer, diagnosed in 2005, and I lead the Los Angeles Carcinoid Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (www.LACNETS.org). One thing that will save more lives is early diagnosis and this depends on awareness of neuroendocrine cancer.
Thank you,
Giovanna Imbesi


Seeitya
06/11/2017 at 10:14 am
Reply

Just because he was rich and had everything going for him doesn’t mean that death was not in the cards for him. Everybody will die; even rich people like Jobs.


    Dave O
    06/11/2017 at 12:14 pm
    Reply

    You miss the point seeitya

