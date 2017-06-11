New Show Reveals More Clues About Steve Jobs’ Mysterious Death!

A new series by Reelz called Autopsy: Steve Jobs will finally reveal why the wealthy man, who had all resources necessary to save his life still passed away. When Jobs died in 2011, losing the fight with neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer, many fans of his and of his extremely important work wondered what went wrong.

Forensic Pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter stated that when Jobs was first diagnosed with neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer, he was advised to have a life-saving surgery as soon as possible.

However, nine months later, the man attempted to cure his illness by using alternative methods.

They failed, and his tumor continued to grow.

In 2004, Steve Jobs finally agreed to have the surgery for the disease which was known to have a high degree of survivability if treated correctly and diagnosed early on.

The medical expert went on to explain that although the procedure seemed like a success at first, the doctors who operated on the Apple mogul discovered that there were three spots on his liver, which was bad news.

‘Steve’s procedure appeared successful. But during the surgery, doctors found three spots on the liver, and this is not a good thing. It meant that his cancer had spread.’

Autopsy: Steve Jobs aired last night, Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Reelz.

