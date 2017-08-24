New Shocking Confession Reveals Michael Jackson’s Grave Is Empty! Here’s Where The Legend’s Resting Place Really Is!

It has been revealed that the legend’s real resting place is not the one we thought it was! Katherine, Michael Jackson’s mother, admitted that her son’s Forest Lawn Cemetery crypt is in fact empty!

That being said, it looks like the star’s body was not even in the coffin during his funeral back in 2009.

According to the mother, Jackson’s dead body was kept covered by ice for months before she could settle a family feud.

In the end, she cremated the corpse in order to avoid having Michael’s grave robbed.

‘The family has kept the secret for safety reasons and to fulfill Michael’s wishes. But Katherine has privately revealed the truth to trusted friends,’ one insider stated.

As fans of the King certainly remember, he passed away at the age of 50 years old after taking a dangerous cocktail of prescription pills, including propofol.

Doctor Conrad Murray was sentenced to two years behind bars for involuntary manslaughter.

The memorial service was watched by millions and the star’s lifeless body could be seen in the golden casket placed on the stage, but it was only temporary.

The family fought for months about what to do with the body.

The mother, especially, was terrified that some creep would steal the legend’s body so, in the end, she cremated him.

They still held a small ceremony afterward and entombed the empty coffin in the mausoleum built for him at the cemetery where many great names spend their eternity.

In reality, Michael Jackson’s resting place is under a gorgeous pear tree on his ranch.

The Neverland ranch was very important to him so scattering the ashes there was the right thing to do.

Besides, the ‘Giving Tree’ which is how the pear tree is known as, was one of his favorite places to spend time in peace, writing lyrics under it for hours!