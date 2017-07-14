FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
abby lee miller blac chyna kelly ripa caitlyn jenner kenya moore rob kardashian kim kardashian kandi burruss t.i. beyonce tamar braxton rihanna tom holland khloe kardashian david eason maksim chmerkovskiy kris jenner 2 chainz karrueche tran tameka cottle ciara shannon beador janet jackson
Home » Entertainment

New RHONJ Addition Margaret Josephs Is Already Feuding With Co-Stars!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/14/2017
0
0


Margaret Josephs rhonjSource: youtube.com

She is not even officially a member of the cast yet, and Margaret is already at odds with some of her co-stars! As fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey may already be aware, there is a new addition to the show.

According to an insider on the set, they are now filming, and Margaret Josephs is the new Housewife of Jersey.

It looks like the woman will fit in nicely considering she is already feuding with some of the OG Housewives.

‘She is already fighting with Siggy [Flicker],’ the source revealed.

Unfortunately for the curious fans, the new season does not have a premiere date yet, so they will have to wait and see the new woman in action!

50-year-old Josephs is a Jersey-based home accessories designer, lifestyle expert, and mother of one.

Her addition to the show comes following Jacqueline Laurita’s sudden exit at the end of the show’s eighth season.

Margaret Josephs has already been spotted hanging out with Danielle Staub and Melissa Gorga, but it is unclear if she filmed at the Posche fashion show as well.

Previous reports have claimed Staub was getting ready to return to RHONJ after she left at the end of season two.

Great night with this crew, nothing but love and laughs @grissinirestaurant

A post shared by Margaret Josephs (@therealmargaretjosephs) on

Josephs was caught filming for the Bravo show not too long ago, so it looks like she will definitely join the cast.

Advertisement

What do you think of the new addition to the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast? Are you excited to see her fighting with the other women once the new season kicks off?

Post Views: 0

Read more about margaret josephs rhonj

Advertisement

You may also like
Inside Teresa Giudice’s Cheating Scandal: Caught With Another Man While Husband Is In Jail?
06/15/2017
RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Her Darkest Experiences In Second Tell-All
05/26/2017
Abby Lee Miller Says She’s Not Ready For Prison
05/23/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *