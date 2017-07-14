New RHONJ Addition Margaret Josephs Is Already Feuding With Co-Stars!

She is not even officially a member of the cast yet, and Margaret is already at odds with some of her co-stars! As fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey may already be aware, there is a new addition to the show.

According to an insider on the set, they are now filming, and Margaret Josephs is the new Housewife of Jersey.

It looks like the woman will fit in nicely considering she is already feuding with some of the OG Housewives.

‘She is already fighting with Siggy [Flicker],’ the source revealed.

Unfortunately for the curious fans, the new season does not have a premiere date yet, so they will have to wait and see the new woman in action!

50-year-old Josephs is a Jersey-based home accessories designer, lifestyle expert, and mother of one.

Her addition to the show comes following Jacqueline Laurita’s sudden exit at the end of the show’s eighth season.

Margaret Josephs has already been spotted hanging out with Danielle Staub and Melissa Gorga, but it is unclear if she filmed at the Posche fashion show as well.

Previous reports have claimed Staub was getting ready to return to RHONJ after she left at the end of season two.

Great night with this crew, nothing but love and laughs @grissinirestaurant A post shared by Margaret Josephs (@therealmargaretjosephs) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Josephs was caught filming for the Bravo show not too long ago, so it looks like she will definitely join the cast.

What do you think of the new addition to the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast? Are you excited to see her fighting with the other women once the new season kicks off?