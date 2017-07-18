New RHOC War! Lydia McLaughlin Says Shannon Beador Is Just Like Her Nemesis Gunvalson In First Nasty Fight Of The Season

Beador is still struggling with her weight as she battles a new co-star! Shannon Beador‘s weight gain, as well as her marital problems, have been at the center of the Real Housewives of Orange County lately.

Now, the troubled star ended up having a major blow out – the first of the season – with Lydia McLaughlin.

During the second episode of the season, Lydia McLaughlin meets the new RHOC star, Peggy Sulhain, and is shocked to learn about her double mastectomy.

In another scene, Dodd says she relates to Beador’s marital problems as marriage is hard work.

Shannon’s daughter’s first formal is not a time for happiness either.

The event is an emotional time for the mother who admits that her problems with her husband have hurt the entire family.

‘It is hard to watch your children grow up. My family has been through the ringer. Any parent that exposes their kid to their marital issues feels guilty and I feel guilty,’ she says before sending her off in a fancy limo.

And while most of the episode goes by with little to no conflict, little Ava’s party is where everything slips out of control.

Briana only plays with her boys and does not speak to Judge at all, but the real war is between McLaughlin and Beador.

McLaughling tells Judge and Beador she had dinner with Gunvalson.

At this point, it looks like Judge is trying to calm things down so she says: ‘Our issues with Vicki are our issues, they are not your issues with Vicki.’

But Beador lashes out anyway.

‘Be forewarned. The things she went after with our husbands were unconscionable things. Making allegations that my husband beat me. You do not put that out there in the world. Especially when my children are going to hear that,’ she states.

But despite the rising tension, McLaughlin pushes the issue and even accuses the ladies of acting almost the same way as Gunvalson.

As expected, Beador loses her mind when she hears the words leaving Lydia’s mouth.

‘No. I do not know you well but I take offense to that comment. She lied to us that her boyfriend had cancer. And she was in on the lie. And she is hurt because we are calling her out on it? For someone who just meets me and hears about the hurt Vicki caused me can then turn around and tell me I am just like her. Nope, nope!’ Beador says before ranting some more about how Vicky caused her to gain weight and is still hurting her kids by making up lies about her husband.