New Poll Shows More Americans Agree with Trump’s Immigration Ban than Don’t

America is in chaos and continues to be split over Donald Trump’s politics and decisions.

It looks like the citizens of the United States are deeply divided over the President’s order to temporarily block the US border for all refugees and citizens of seven Muslim countries.

According to new poll, more people agree with the immigration ban than are against it.

The 30 to 31 January poll found that 49% of American adults said they either “strongly” or “somewhat” agreed with Trump’s order, while 41% “strongly” or “somewhat” disagreed, with 10% answering that they don’t know.

Along party lines however, the answers were almost equally split.

53% of Democrats said they “strongly disagree” with Trump’s action while 51% of Republicans said they “strongly agree.”

Trump’s executive banned Muslims from entering the country for 120 days, and it placed an indefinite hold on Syrian refugees. It also blocked citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump said that the document he signed was only meant to protect the country. “This is not a Muslim ban,” he said.

The poll found 31% of Americans feel “more safe” because of the ban, compared with 26% who said they felt “less safe.” 38% said they felt the United States was setting “a good example” of how best to confront terrorism, while 41% said the country was setting “a bad example.”

Democrats were almost more likely than Republicans to say that: “US should continue to take in immigrants and refugees,” and Republicans were more than three times as likely as Democrats to agree that “banning people from Muslim countries is necessary to prevent terrorism.”

Most Americans however disagree with Trump’s idea that the United States should show a bias towards Christian refugees. 56%, including 72% of Democrats and 45% of Republicans, disagreed that the country should “welcome Christian refugees, but not Muslim ones.”

Legislators denounced the decision as discriminatory and counterproductive for national security.

The poll was conducted online in English in all 50 states. It gathered poll responses from 1,201 people including 453 Democrats and 478 Republicans.