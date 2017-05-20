New Police Report Reveals Details About Chris Cornell’s Death: “I’m Just Tired”

It turns out that the grunge rock pioneer’s wife asked security to check up on him after a “groggy” phone call! The complete police report has been revealed, and it details the desperate efforts of both Cornell’s wife and the bodyguard’s to save his life.

The guard was forced to kick down the door, and as soon as he entered the hotel bathroom, he saw Chris Cornell with “blood running from his mouth and a red exercise band around (his) neck.”

At the time of the tragedy, guard Martin Kirsten was in the artist’s room, fixing his computer.

The police report continues to reveal that Kirsten gave Cornell two Ativan pills that the late star used to take for his anxiety.

At around 11:35, Vicky Cornell talked with her husband over the phone.

About 40 minutes later, Vicky called Kirsten, begging him to go check on Cornell “because he did not sound like he is okay.”

She told the man that Chris sounded “groggy and just kept saying, ‘I am just tired,’ and hung up the phone.”

Kirsten called hotel security, asking for a spare key to enter the victim’s room.

“Security stated they cannot let him into the room because he is not registered to that room,” the police report read.

At this time, the guard decided to kick the door down, and he found the rock star on the bathroom floor.

At around 1:00 AM Doctor Dawn Jones arrived, and after untying the elastic band from the man’s neck, he started performing CPR without any success.

Half an hour later, Chris Cornell was pronounced dead.

In the report, the wife also mentioned that Chris was a recovering drug addict.

The medical examiner’s office determined that Chris Cornell’s cause of death was suicide by hanging, but Vicky Cornell asked for further toxicology tests to be certain.

“The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions,” attorney Kirk Pasich stated.

The mourning wife has revealed that Cornell sounded weird over the phone and as soon as he told her he might have taken an anxiety pill or two more she immediately called the security guard.

Advertisement

What do you think caused the man’s death? Were the pills playing with his head?