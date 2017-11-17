FREE NEWSLETTER
New Petition For ‘Corey’s Law’ In Honor Of Corey Feldman On Track For White House

11/17/2017
Corey Feldman in GremlinsSource: Corey Feldman in Gremlins/Warner Brothers

There’s a new petition that is gaining traction and supporters hope it will get the signatures needed to make it to the White House. Corey’s Law is named in honor of actor, singer, and producer Corey Feldman whos legal investigation into a Hollywood pedophile ring he states abused him while a child and teen in Hollywood came to an abrupt end due to the statute of limitations. The petition asks that the statute of limitations on all child sex crimes be extended or removed completely and not just in California, but nationwide. As numerous sex scandals are making headlines each day, none are as heartwrenching as those involving children. There is uniform agreement that when it comes to the sexual abuse of children, perpetrators should never be given a free pass. Nor should victims be forced into silence for fear their abusers will sue them for defamation.

Corey Feldman supports the petition and shared the link through his official Twitter account.  Those who want to sign the petition can visit the link, add their name and email address. Once signed, you will need to verify your email address through your email provider. Just simply click the confirmation link and your signature will be added.

The petition requires 12,2017 signatures in order to go to President Trump.

Corey Feldman has launched his Truth Campaign where he has started the process of publicly naming several of the people he alleges sexually molested him while growing up in Hollywood.

Feldman began his acting career at the age of three-years-old starring in commercials. By the age of seven, he was appearing in popular television series in guest roles. Some of the shows he worked on include The Love Boat, Alice, Eight is Enough, One Day at a Time, and more. He was a regular on the series The Bad News Bears.

By the eighties, he was appearing in popular movies such as Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Gremlins, The Goonies, Stand by Me, The Burbs, The Lost Boys, License to Drive, Dream a Little Dream, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more.

During the time that Corey Feldman was making some of the most iconic movies in American history, he was suffering from sexual and emotional abuse. Many people are signing the petition to show their solidarity with Corey Feldman and others whose abusers aren’t being held accountable for their actions due to the statute of limitation law.

