New Parents George And Amal Clooney Step Out In Venice Before Film Festival

Even the most eligible, self-proclaimed celebrity bachelors settle down. That was the case for charming George Clooney who married wife Amal three years ago. The couple returned to the romantic city where they got married recently to attend the Venice Film Festival.

Clooney’s new film Suburbicon will be premiering there on Saturday. The happy couple, who are recent new parents to twins, was seen emerging from their hotel and took a water taxi to dinner. The premiere this weekend will mark the very first public appearance the twosome is making since they welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, earlier this summer. Most of the twins first months have been spent just four hours west of Venice in an Italian city named Lake Como.

Clooney was recently asked what first-time fatherhood has been like so much later in life. He is 56 while Amal is 39. He stated, “Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.”

So it appears even the most self-sustaining and talented bachelors don’t always stay that way. Sometimes it just takes the right spark and connection to have a bachelor completely re-evaluated his life goals and plans. This is said to have been the case when Clooney met Amal.

Amal is a very accomplished international affairs and human rights attorney who also has a strong activist voice. Throughout her career, she has spoken out against the mistreatment of refugees and girls. She works a lot in specific spaces with marginalized groups and spends much of her time and energy fighting for the rights of women who have been exploited and victims of sexual crimes.

It has been a bit of an adjustment for Amal to instantly become so well known and recognizable as the wife of one of Hollywood’s most elite actors. She’s taken the changes in stride and has spoken about how certain issues she feels strongly about have now been catapulted to the highly publicized realm because of who she married.