New Mom Chrissy Teigen Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Chrissy Teigen will once again show her curves for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, but this time as a mom.

A photo and a video of her shoot for the 2017 edition, were posted online Wednesday, nine and a half months after giving birth to little Luna, the daughter she had with her husband, John Legend. Teigen posed on a beach in a tiny two-two-colored swimsuit.

“How long have I have not done anything in tights,” says model and star of the show Lip Sync Battle in the video where she is seen wearing several sexy swimwear. “I have not done sessions since the baby was born. But I know that [the writer] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated will accept my body whatever happens and accept the changes.”

The scenes of the photo shoot appear in the Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 which will air in the US on DirecTV Now, in mid-February.

Chrissy has appeared in every issue of SI’s swimwear edition since 2010. During last year’s shoot, she was trying to get pregnant.

The beautiful new mom tried for several years to have a child, the couple resorted to an IVF treatment to conceive Luna. Between photo sessions for the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, in Zanzibar, she was injecting hormones to increase and improve the quality of embryos.

“I had a small medical kit,” said Chrissy to People magazine. “It was difficult because of bloat and bruise from it. It’s the kind of thing that was covered with makeup.”

Chrissy intends to use IVF again, using a frozen embryo from a previous cycle to give a brother or sister to Luna.