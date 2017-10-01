New Kim Kardashian Theory Questions Timing Of Surrogate And Pregnancy

There’s a new theory regarding Kim Kardashian and the timing of the news that she and Kanye West hired a surrogate for their third pregnancy. While the Internet is abuzz with rumors and stories surrounding the pregnancies of Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim’s and Kanye’s surrogate, a new theory tries to put things into perspective. Though usually news of three pregnancies between sisters would be a marvel to behold, many are accusing the Kardashian/Jenner clan of planning the pregnancies simultaneously to boost ratings.

While many people assume that Kylie Jenner is actually Kim Kardashian’s surrogate, the new theory is that Kylie Jenner became pregnant first, and that’s what prompted Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to hire a surrogate.

The word on the Internet is that it makes more sense that Kylie Jenner was pregnant first and that inspired Kim and Kanye to hire a surrogate and have their third child, rather than Kim hired a surrogate and Khloe and Kylie just happened to become pregnant at the same time.

Fans have floated several theories about the timing of the pregnancies and the news that Kim Kardashian has hired a surrogate; however, at this point, none have publicly confirmed any pregnancies.

Kylie Jenner looks very pregnant in their recent shoot tho. Is she Kim's surrogate tho? pic.twitter.com/oHqh6Q6rLE — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) September 23, 2017

At this point, only time will tell what the truth is from rumor and fiction. Until Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, or Khloe Kardashian publicly speak out about the pregnancies, it is all conjecture and speculation.

No one is sure if the women are pregnant and even though multiple unnamed sources have confirmed Kim Kardashian and Kanye have hired a surrogate, neither has publicly said so.

Kim, Kylie, and Khloe continue to post photos to their social media accounts and none of these appear to show that they are pregnant, as each photo shows Kylie and Khloe with flat tummies.

Kylie Jenner is believed to be pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby and Khloe Kardashian is believed to be pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby.

Kylie Jenner is said to be five months pregnant and though there aren’t many photos online indicating that Khloe has a baby bump, there are multiple photos on social media networks only that hint at a rounder, fuller stomach for Kylie.

It is unclear whether these are genuine or edited photos.

At this point, it seems the public will have to wait until January or February 2018, to see if Kylie Jenner gives birth and if so, who raises the child.

What do you think about the Kardashian pregnancy news, rumors, and theories?