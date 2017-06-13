New ‘Frozen’ Short Film Coming To Theaters — Check Out The Trailer For ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’!

When it comes to the massively successful Frozen franchise, Disney just can’t seem to let it go. With more than two years to go before the sequel to the 2013 original film arrives, the studio has now released a trailer for a short film that will play in theaters this fall.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will follow the fun-loving snowman (voiced once again by Josh Gad) as he discovers new holiday traditions for Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell).

The 21-minute film was originally developed as a Christmas special for television, and will likely air during the holiday season in the future.

For its debut, though, Disney will release Olaf’s Frozen Adventure in 3D along with the new Pixar film Coco when it arrives this November.

In the film, Anna and Elsa prepare to celebrate the holiday season when they realize they don’t have any family traditions of their own.

If you recall in the original Frozen, the two sisters spent their childhoods separated from one another after Elsa nearly killed Anna with her icy powers.

Olaf hops to the rescue, taking Sven the reindeer on a door-to-door adventure to find other family’s traditions for Anna and Elsa to emulate.

Since he’s a snowman, Olaf is completely ignorant of holiday traditions as well, so along the way, he learns about Christmas trees, candy canes, and even Hannakuh dreidels.

The first Frozen short to be released was Frozen Fever, a 7-minute film about Elsa’s efforts to create a “perfect day” for her sister Anna’s birthday.

Lego also produced a series of short films called Frozen: Northern Lights, which featured blocky brick versions of the franchise’s characters.

Olaf and his friends also star in a new ride in Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida called Frozen Ever After. Both Coco and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will hit theaters on November 22, 2017.