New Female-Centric ‘Supernatural’ Spin-Off In The Works

After 13 seasons of monster-hunting adventures, The CW is ready to try again for a spin-off of their fan-favorite television series, Supernatural. The new show, Wayward Sisters, will be introduced as a backdoor pilot in an episode of the upcoming new season.

Longtime guest star Kim Rhodes will headline the new series, continuing her portrayal as Sioux Falls, South Dakota Sheriff Jody Mills.

In Wayward Sisters, Mills would help train a group of orphaned girls to fight against the monsters and villains that killed their families.

Rhodes is the only actress signed for the new show so far, but Kathryn Love Newton’s Claire Novak and Katherine Ramdeen’s Annie Jones make perfect sense as co-stars.

Both characters were orphaned by the forces of the supernatural and were subsequently adopted by Sheriff Mills, making multiple appearances over the years.

Another possibility would be for an appearance by fellow Sheriff Donna Hanscum, played by Briana Buckmaster, a character who has teamed up with Mills in the past.

Producers Robert Berens and Andrew Dabb wrote the Wayward Sisters episode, and will executive produce the new series, along with fellow Supernatural producers Robert Singer and Phil Sgriccia.

Interestingly, the premise for Wayward Sisters has been proposed by fans for years now under the similar name, Wayward Daughters.

The title comes from the classic Kansas song “Carry On Wayward Son,” which plays at the beginning of every Supernatural season finale.

This will be the second attempt at a Supernatural spin-off after “Bloodlines” in 2014, an episode that was met with sharp criticism from fans of the show.

By focusing completely on new characters and a premise that was almost completely outside the norm for Supernatural, the potential new series alienated fans and was dead on arrival.

Supernatural is the longest-running show currently airing on The CW, debuting all the way back in September of 2005. Other highlights for the upcoming 13th season include a fully animated episode, which will feature a crossover between the Winchester brothers and the Scooby-Doo gang.