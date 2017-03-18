New Evidence May Prove Paul Walker’s Death Could Have Been Avoided!

Paul Walker’s wrongful death lawsuit is still going on and the legal team has recently found clues that suggest the star could have been saved! The shocking evidence might just end the suit once and for all and shed some light on the tragic accident.

Paul Walker: Collision Course airs today, March 18 at 8 PM on Reelz and according to reports, it is going to reveal the new evidence from the fatal crash that was initially overlooked by the police.

As fans may already know, Paul Walker’s daughter has filed a wrongful death suit against Porsche. She claimed that the actor was not killed in the car crashed but what caused his passing was the fact that the car burst into flames, causing her father to die in a horrible way.

“Inevitably when the death of someone in Hollywood occurs, it reverberates not only through Hollywood but around the world,” Dylan Howard, Editor in Chief of Radar said about the Paul Walker special.

“With Paul Walker it was different. That loyal fan base of that film franchise was rocked to its very core.”

To this day, the shocking accident continues to haunt his loyal fans.

“He was actually the first guy I ever crushed on,” stated one young fan.

“And knowing that he’s just gone just tears me into pieces.”

The Fast and the Furious franchise is coming back with another film this April and this fact does nothing else than remind people of the tragic accident in which Walker passed away.

Paul Walker died in 2013 but the shock is still pretty much alive today as fans wait for the new movie to be released in cinemas. It is especially sad considering the upcoming film is the first one without Walker.

“Everyone was mourning the death of a young man who was not just a brilliant actor but someone whose off-screen persona was equally as good,” said Howard.