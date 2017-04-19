New England Patriots Are Visiting The White House But Tom Brady Is Skipping The Event – Here’s Why

Tom Brady isn’t visiting the White House with the New England Patriots on Wednesday, April 19th. The team recently won the Super Bowl, and the athletes met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at 1 p.m. to celebrate before going to the South Lawn for a ceremony.

A reporter for ESPN, Mike Reiss, shared the great quarterback’s statement on Twitter several hours before the visit. It said, “I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come.”

The statement went on to thank the President for the honorary celebration and for supporting the team.

According to Brady, he is unable to attend the ceremony due to some personal family matters, and if they’re invited to visit the South Lawn again, he will certainly attend.

Galynn Brady, Tom’s mother, has been battling cancer and is currently in Boston which may be the reason for his inability to attend the event. The NFL quarterback has a highly publicized friendship with Trump.

They have played golf together several times, and the football player had a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker in September of 2015. Donald said Brady had called him to congratulate him on his win in November after President Trump won through the electoral college.

Sources revealed that although the NFL quarterback has spoken positively of Trump in the past, in prior months, he has been relatively silent on the new President.

Tom Brady seems to be a bit flaky when it comes to visiting the White House. Back in 2015, the star was invited to a ceremony with former President Barack Obama, and he couldn’t attend due to personal family issues.