New ‘Dracula’ Series In The Works From The Creators Of ‘Sherlock’

With the future of the BBC’s hit show Sherlock seemingly uncertain, its creators, Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis, are now moving forward with a follow-up project. It was reported today that the duo will team up to create a new spin on Bram Stoker’s classic tale, Dracula.

Moffat and Gattis will create and write the new show, with Sue Vertue’s Hartswood Films producing, filling the same roles they did on Sherlock.

After its debut in 2010, Sherlock made a household name out of Benedict Cumberbatch, who has gone on to star in films like Star Trek Into Darkness and Doctor Strange and received an Academy Award nomination for 2014’s The Imitation Game.

The plan for Dracula is to follow the same formula as Sherlock, which ran as multiple feature-length miniseries rather than traditional hour-long television episodes.

There’s no word yet on whether the show would take place in the modern age or would retain the novel’s 19th-century setting.

One of the major changes Moffat and Gattis made to the classic Sherlock Holmes stories was to update them to take place in the modern day and age (with the exception of one 2016 special, “The Abominable Bride”).

Moffat is also well-known as the current showrunner on the long-running BBC series Doctor Who, a position he’s held since 2009.

Last year, Moffat announced he would step down from Doctor Who, yielding the showrunner position to Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall.

Gattis is an actor as well as a writer, contributing multiple episodes to Doctor Who and appearing on screen in Game of Thrones and Sherlock (as Sherlock’s brother, Mycroft Holmes).

Moffat and Gattis have said that a fifth season of Sherlock has been plotted, but they’re unsure if it will ever be filmed. The increasingly busy schedules of Cumberbatch, co-star Martin Freeman, Moffat, and Gattis make filming the series more difficult than ever. With Dracula now on the table, it may signal the end of any hope for another season of Sherlock.