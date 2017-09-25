New Documentaries Coming To Starz Including Cult Movie ‘The Family’

Starz announced they have launched a new feature to their streaming channel that includes new documentaries added each month. The new documentaries have been listed for each month up to Dec. 2017, and there are listings for the movies that will air in 2018. Each new movie will premiere on the Starz network on a Monday each month. The feature debuted in September with the documentary The Age of Consequences that is currently streaming on Starz.

The Age of Consequences focuses on how climate change will ultimately impact global peace and harmony. It is a documentary that can be seen as a warning cry to take steps now to address the dangers that will come if nothing is done to save precious resources.

On October 9, 2017, the documentary 3 Hikers will premiere. The documentary tells the story of US. citizens Sarah Shourd, Shane Bauer, and Josh Fattal who spent two years as political prisoners in Iran.

Coming to Starz on November 6, 2017, is the documentary All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone. The documentary features well-known and award-winning journalists as they expose government corruption.

This week's @beamafilm watch is The Family, the story of Anne Hamilton-Byrne and Australia's most notorious cult https://t.co/7J7iKViTae pic.twitter.com/nQqsfu3j8E — Brisbane Libraries (@BNElibraries) September 24, 2017

Later that month, on November 27, 2017, the Julie Sokolow documentary Woman on Fire debuts. The documentary tells the story of the first transgender NY firefighter, Brooke Guinan.

In December, the story of the Arab Spring will be told in the documentary Tickling Giants.

Several documentaries coming to Starz in 2018 include Wasted! The Story of Food Waste takes a close look at the problem of wasted food and steps that can be taken to resolve the problem. Anthony Bourdain serves as the documentary’s executive producer.

The Family reveals the twisted story of an Australian cult led by Anne Hamilton-Byrne. Hamilton-Byrne led The Family from the sixties to the nineties, and though she was beautiful, articulate, and smart, those who grew up in the cult state she was an abusive psychopath.

Hamilton-Byrne believed she was the Messiah and was raising up children to be her end-time warrior army. The children were isolated from others, all had bleached hair, and went through extreme discipline and punishment. There are reports that the children in the cult were forced to take LSD.

There are rumors that Julian Assange was part of this cult, and though he has admitted to being on the run with his family from a cult, he hasn’t specifically identified Anne Hamilton-Byrne as someone he knew or as the cult leader they were on the run from.

The Family is an award-winning documentary and will be a fascinating watch along with the other documentaries set to air on Starz.

Advertisement

Are you going to watch Starz new documentaries?