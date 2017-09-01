New Details On The Third Season Of True Detective Have Been Released!

While the quality of television has catapulted in the last 10 years or so, not all programming is created equal. With brand new ways of consuming media via digital streaming platforms, the advent of binging and catching a show much later than it premiered, has taken over. One of the most talked about shows of the past few years, True Detective, is taking the reigns out on the third season.

This is surprising and fascinating to some after how lackluster and disappointing the last season was. A stark contrast from the brilliance and pertinence of the first season, it seemed the show completely lost its grit, honesty, and direction in the subsequent season.

After what seemed like endless speculation, there has been an official green light for the production of the third season of the detective mystery written by Nic Pizzolatto. Given the vast differences between the way the first season was received versus the second lends itself to a complete toss up with the third.

Though, a nod in the right direction, the principal character has been cast. Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is at the helm of the narrative as a state police detective in the northern part of Arkansas. The premise deals with a macabre crime set deep in the Ozarks and an unraveling set of circumstances that span over decades. The season will deal with three completely separate time periods.

No additional cast members have been announced but whoever joins the cast will need to be capable enough to stand alongside Ali’s immense talent. Though he’s been in the business for years, typically always playing supporting characters, he became more recognizable and well known after playing a quietly tender role in Oscar Winning film, Moonlight.

The first season of True Detective, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, catapulted writer, Pizzolatto, into fame as it was immediately critically acclaimed. No greater decline from grace has been seen in a television series as the complete shift that took place the next season, which starred Vince Vaughn, Collin Ferrall, and Rachel McAdams.

We’ll just have to see where this next one fares in relation to the first two.