New Details About John Denver’s Mysterious Plane Crash Revealed!

It’s been two decades since the plane in which John Denver took a dive into the Pacific Ocean killing the legendary singer-songwriter. Despite the fact that the shocking and tragic death happened so long ago, recently, new questions have been raised about his mysterious passing.

People are interested to know more about what exactly went wrong with the aircraft that killed the star in his prime.

Thanks to a new series called Collision Course by Reelz, more details about the sad accident have been brought forward. Therefore, the show looks into the chilling last hours of Denver on the day of October 12, 1997.

Former police officer Carl Miller stated that because they found a gun under Denver’s seat, the media started speculation about what really caused the fatal accident.

“Was he being followed? Was he suicidal? Could there have been more to this crash than just an accident? Was somebody after him? Was this intentional?”

One rumor, however, seemed the most probable for the theorists of the time, and that is that someone caused his death intentionally. Now, that speculation is fuelled further because it was discovered that Denver had been threatened by many people who disliked his music.

What if, behind the scenes, something very chilling was happening and someone was really intent to kill John Denver.

If you are interested to find out more about the mystery death of John Denver you need to watch the show.

Have you seen the new episode? What do you think really happened to the legendary singer-songwriter?

Advertisement

Let us know your thoughts by commenting down below.