New Career Path? Blac Chyna Working On A Mystery Music Project!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/03/2017
Blac ChynaSource: etonline.com

Is the reality TV star planning to start a music career in the midst of her legal war with her Kardashian baby daddy? Blac Chyna took to social media to post an ambiguous snap that her followers started theorizing like crazy!

The photo shows the former stripper wearing a pair of fancy headphones and standing in front of a microphone, in what looks like a music recording studio.

But because she did not caption the photo at all, no one really knows what the mother of two has in store for her fans.

We know that she always has something up her sleeve no matter what happens in her life so what is her plan B this time? – Is it a music career?

Is Chyna recording a diss track dedicated to her baby daddy?

Or maybe she’s making a kids’ song for her beloved daughter and son?

Perhaps the reality TV star scored a feature on someone else’s song, but even working on her own debut single is not out of the question.

Who knows? Chyna did film a music video with Nicki Minaj just last month — maybe it inspired her to try out a new career path.

She is yet to reveal what she’s been working on but we’re sure is not going to be long before we all know about it.

Are you excited for whatever Blac Chyna has up her sleeve? Do you think she’s starting a music career?

