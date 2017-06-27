New Camilla Parker Bowles Biography Exposes Diana’s Paranoia Over Prince Charles’ Affair

A new biography about Camilla Parker Bowles has revealed more about Princess Diana’s paranoia over her husband’s royal affair.

As expected, Diana’s anxiety kept on growing over the course of her marriage with Prince Charles as his affair with Camilla came to light.

‘Someone in his office told me that my husband had had a bracelet made for her, which she wears to this day. It is a gold chain bracelet with a blue enamel disc. It’s got ‘G and F’ entwined in it, ‘Gladys’ and ‘Fred’ — they were their nicknames,’ Lady Di said previously during a taped interview.

According to author Penny Junor, Diana and Camilla were quite close at first, and although she would confront Charles about their affair, he always assured her there was nothing between them.

Once they got engaged, Charles finally admitted Camilla was one of his many partners but told Diana their relationship had ended long before they met.

A close pal of the Prince stated he made a huge mistake and it’s easy to empathize with Princess Diana in this situation.

One day, the beloved princess stumbled upon a letter from Camilla asking her out to lunch.

At the time, the two women were great friends, and Diana was excited to show her the engagement ring.

Later, however, Diana realized that Camilla’s friendship towards her was just a cover up for the affair with Charles.

The lunch date with Camilla was very tricky, as Diana called it during an interview.

Camilla apparently confessed that it felt terrible to have an unfaithful husband and seeing her longtime love marry someone else caused her years-worth of pain.

The cheating made Diana extremely jealous, and sources close to the Royals claimed she became very possessive and territorial even when Charles spent too much time with his mother.

As fans may already be aware, Charles’ family and friends did not all completely approve of him marrying Diana because they thought she was more in love with the idea of becoming a royal than with him.

After Diana’s tragic death, Lady Fermoy claimed the princess was a dishonest and difficult girl.