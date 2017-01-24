New Britney Ever After Trailer Features Head-Shaving Meltdown

The first trailer of the film tracing the life of pop icon Britney Spears was unveiled on Monday.

Advertisement

In the 30-second clip, fans of Britney Spears will discover the first film images retracing the incredible rise of the ‘Oops! I did it again’ singer.

‘Britney Ever After’ will be released on February 18 on the US television network Lifetime.

The two-hour movie will star Australia actress Natasha Bassett. Bassett got her break last year when she stared in the Coen brothers flick ‘ Hail, Caesar!’

The unauthorized movie – shows scenes of dances, paparazzi and chaotic moments of the singers life, including that time she shaved her hair in 2007.

“I would not say I was fun, because I was not. Everything is just like blurry, you know? Until you touch the rock bottom. I want to be strong for my fans. It will allow me to continue,” we hear the actress say in a voice-over.

The cast also includes Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline, Peter Benson as Larry Rudolph, Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake, Markian Tarasiuk as Wade Robinson and Nicole Oliver as Lynne Spears.

What other “events” would you want to see in Britney Ever After?

Advertisement

Britney Ever After premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 on Lifetime.