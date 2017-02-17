New Book Solves The Mystery Of Carole Lombard’s Deadly Plane Crash!

Brand new information about the plane crash that killed Carole Lombard in 1942 has surfaced. The tragedy shook an entire nation and haunted her husband, icon Clark Gable until his death in 1960.

According to a new book, Carole had insisted on taking the flight to rush home and save their troubled marriage.

The celebrity couple of Hollywood’s Golden age got married in 1939. Their love, however, was buried under multiple instances of infidelity.

“When Gable and Lombard got together and spent three full years as bedmates before they married, she became a one-man woman,” writes Robert Matzen, author of “Fireball: Carole Lombard and the Mystery of Flight 3.”

“But Gable was self-centered and never felt it necessary to have self-discipline when it came to sex outside their relationship because he had a sense of what a catch he was. And really, was Carole going to give all that up? She was a shrewd businessman and knew the power of being close to the biggest movie star in the world.”

Carole, who was only 33 years old at the time, was returning home from a World War II war bonds tour when her flight crashed into Potosi Mountain in Nevada, killing her and 21 others.

Before Carole’s faithful flight, she and Gable argued about his affair with 21 year old starlet Lana Turner.

Trying to win her man back, Lombard hurried home despite the protests of her companions.

Immediately after news of the crash broke out, Gable rushed to the mountainside trying to find his wife’s body.

“The big ship was shattered to pieces against this big rock cliff … Bodies of the victims and oil made dark splotches on the white snow. Some of what we saw is too gruesome to talk about,” says newspaper photographer Ira Guldner in the book.

Volunteers assisted the emergency team, saying that “there was just parts of bodies everywhere you looked, everywhere. At first we tried getting bits that went together, but reached a point where we was just grabbing pieces and stuffing them into bags.”

“I’ve never seen nothin’ like that before or since. I can still see it in my dreams sometimes.”

Carole’s remains were eventually found but they were unable to locate her wedding ring because her left arm was missing.

Investigators revealed that the tragic crash might have been caused by Carole’s luggage overloading the craft.

“Clark only learned how important fidelity was in his relationship with Lombard when it was too late,” said Matzen. “She proved how important this marriage was to both of them, by dying in an effort to rush home and save it.”