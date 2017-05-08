New Blade Runner Trailer Release Sees Ryan Gosling And Harrison Ford in Q&A Session

Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, as well as director Denis Villeneuve were at a live event Monday morning in Los Angeles, as Warner Bros. released the official, full-length trailer for the “Blade Runner” sequel, “Blade Runner 2049”.

A Q&A with the trio was included at the event and fans were more than happy to receive answers to their questions.

Gosling revealed that the first film made him question what it meant to be a human being when asked about the original 1982 movie, directed by Ridley Scott.

Returning as Deckard, Harrison Ford said that the whole thing was a gratifying experience, as he got to play a role that he enjoyed in the past.

In the second installment, Ford’s character is an ex-LAPD blade runner.

The first teaser for the film was released back in December, and the trailer follows up the action, opening with another view at Jared Leto’s baddie, a manufacturer of replicants who suffers from a messiah complex.

Fans can also take a look at Robin Wright’s mysterious character, one whose biggest desire is to see the world separated by race. In the trailer, she says “There is an order to things. That’s what we do here”.

Ana de Armas’ character, who appears to be Gosling’s love interest in the movie, is another puzzle that needs to be solved.

Sylvia Hoeks, Carla Juri, Barkhad Abdi, and Dave Bautista also star in this soon to be box-office hit.

The plot is set 30 years into the future, after the events of the original movie.

Ryan Gosling plays Los Angeles Police Department Officer K, the new blade runner who unearths the key to the future and has the mission to find Deckard, who has been missing for three decades.