New ‘Blade Runner’ Short Film With Jared Leto Fills In The Gaps Between ‘Blade Runner’ And Its Upcoming Sequel

It’s been 35 years now since Harrison Ford and director Ridley Scott teamed up to bring audiences the neo-noir sci-fi thriller, Blade Runner. The film’s upcoming sequel, Blade Runner 2049, fudges that number a bit by advancing the story only 30 years into the future, but there’s still a lot of missing history between the two films.

A new series of three short films are now hitting the internet that will help fill in some of those gaps, beginning with 2036: Nexus Dawn, starring Jared Leto.

Leto appears alongside Ryan Gosling and Ford in Blade Runner 2049 as Niander Wallace, the inventor of a new line of replicants; the new short film gives us our first glimpse of the character.

Doctor Strange co-star Benedict Wong also features heavily in 2036: Nexus Dawn as one of four magistrates over the city of Los Angeles.

Leto’s character arrives at a meeting with the quartet of city leaders to try to convince them to lift the prohibition on replicants.

In an effort to showcase how convincing and controllable his new replicants are, Wallace puts on a gruesome display for his audience.

Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, director Dennis Villeneuve presented a short timeline that highlights events between the first Blade Runner and his new sequel.

After Ford’s character, Deckard, escapes with Sean Young’s Rachel in 2019 at the end of the first film, a new model of replicant is introduced the following year with an extended lifespan.

When an EMP blast causes a global blackout in 2022, the blame is put on replicants and a prohibition is put into effect the next year.

Wallace’s company arrives on the scene and solves the world hunger crisis in 2025, becoming a world power and leading to the repeal of the replicant prohibition by 2030.

Advertisement

Strangely, though, prohibition seems to still be in effect in the year 2036 according to this new short film, so it stands to reason that Villeneuve may have shifted some of the dates since the original timeline was released. Blade Runner 2049 will arrive in theaters on October 6, 2017.