New Bachelor Brad Pitt Revamps Marital Home As He Moves On From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has been embracing his bachelor lifestyle lately, and it’s the first time since he split from Angelina Jolie that he really seems to have it all figured out. Recently, the Hollywood actor was spotted sprucing up his pad, moving on from his previous life with his family in Los Feliz, California.

In order to give his propriety a new life, the man got a huge tree, which needed to be delivered by no less than ten workers.

As fans may already know, despite the fact that Pitt is now single and lives alone, Angelina Jolie recently purchased a $25 million house just five minutes away from him.

This way, their six children can see their father whenever they want.

As a way to cope with the ugly divorce and custody battle, Pitt also started to work on a sculpture under the guidance of British artist Thomas Houseago.

We are sure that as soon as it’s done, the work of art will also add to the new look of the house in which he used to live with his big family.

In addition, Brad has also been attending therapy and AA sessions to get rid of his alcohol addiction that ruined his marriage.

Back in May, during an interview, Pitt stated that the divorce felt like he was grieving.

At first, the actor found it too sad to sleep in the empty family home by himself, so he stayed at a friend’s for a while.

‘This house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere, and then, as you see, there are days like this: very…very solemn,’ Pitt explained.

The house had sentimental value to him as it was his kids’ fist real childhood home.

But now Brad seems to be moving on from the tragedy of losing his family like that and is focusing on giving the house a new purpose and a new look that will fit his newly found bachelor life.

What do you think about how Brad Pitt chose to cope with the divorce?