Never-Ending Drama! Kim Zolciak Slammed With Lawsuit After Son’s Dog Attack!

Lately, Kim Zolciak has had her hands full with all kinds of problems, and it looks like the reality TV star just can’t catch a break!

According to new reports, just a few days before the returning Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband were able to bring their son Kash back from the hospital, another problem arose.

It turns out that Zolciak and Biermann were sued and informed about the accusations by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Kim and Kroy were first sued back in March of 2017, and it all revolves around money.

A holiday decorator hired by the couple took legal action against them after they failed to pay up their $6,000 bill.

According to the designer in question, a court date has not yet been set, and the Don’t Be Tardy stars never filed their responses.

However, the parents have been focusing on being by their child’s side and nursing him back to health after Kash was tragically attacked by a dog, and were unable to also take care of their debts.

As fans may already be aware, the mother has been keeping her followers updated on social media regarding her son’s recovery process but never really explained how the incident came to be.

Some have even accused her of being reckless with the toddler or even of waiting to reveal the details on TV so she can make some profit off of the unfortunate accident.

Meanwhile, the boy’s 20 years old sister, Brielle posted on social media that Kash almost “lost a very important organ.”

Do you think Zolciak will end up in court for not paying her debt?