FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Rachel Lindsay Caitriona Balfe steven spielberg andy cohen billie lourd Jennifer Hudson amber portwood katy perry lisa vanderpump ariana grande danielle staub abby lee miller kelly ripa alec baldwin bobby moynihan Vanessa Bayer Larry English Candace Cameron Bure bill o'reilly Jerrika Hinton Matthew Perry
Home » TV Shows

Netflix Cancels ‘Sense8’ After Only Two Seasons

Barry Rice Posted On 06/02/2017
0
0


Sense8Netflix

The number of original television series on Netflix continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Though they hail from multiple different genres and formats, all Netflix Original Series have one thing in common: they are almost never canceled. Unfortunately, that is beginning to change, and the latest show to get the ax is the globe-trotting sci-fi show Sense8.

The show was created by The Matrix creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski along with Babylon 5 mastermind J. Michael Straczynski.

The first 12-episode season debuted on Netflix on June 5, 2015, followed by a two-hour Christmas special on December 23, 2016.

Ten additional Season 2 episodes arrived on the service just last month, but it appears the viewership numbers were not enough to keep the show going.

Netflix is notoriously tight-lipped about how many viewers watch their shows, refusing all requests to release ratings information.

Sense8 followed an ensemble cast from around the world, who all discovered they were “sensates” and were psychically linked to one another.

The show was hailed for its honest and positive portrayal of LGBTQ characters, featuring a high number of such characters in its cast.

Filming for the show actually took place in different cities all over the globe, leading a producer to reveal that production costs on Season 2 exceeded $9 million per episode.

That’s an extremely high budget for a television series, so if viewership numbers were not as high as expected, it makes sense that Netflix may have had doubts about the show’s future.

In a recent interview, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings lamented the streaming service’s lack of cancellations, saying he wanted the service to take more risks.

Prior to Sense8, the only noteworthy cancellations by Netflix were the horror series Hemlock Grove after three seasons and Baz Luhrmann’s expensive and troubled series The Get Down, which got the boot after one season.

Advertisement

Despite the desire for more cancellations, Hastings says Netflix plans to increase its spending on new programming beyond the $6 billion it will spend this year. Increasing competition from Amazon, Hulu, and others means Netflix will have to continue developing new content in order to stand out in the already crowded television market.

Post Views: 0

Read more about j. michael straczynski lana wachowski lilly wachowski netflix reed hastings sense8

Advertisement

You may also like
All The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Netflix In June 2017
05/25/2017
Selena Gomez Announces Second Season Of 13 Reasons Why
05/07/2017
Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, And Iron Fist Team Up In The First Trailer For ‘The Defenders’
05/04/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *