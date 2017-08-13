Netflix Cancels ‘Gypsy’ After One Season, Renews ‘GLOW’ For Season 2

Netflix has announced moves on two new freshman television series in recent days. The drama Gypsy with Naomi Watts has been canceled and will not return for further episodes. Meanwhile, new comedy series GLOW will be back for a second season.

Gypsy arrived on Netflix with a 10-episode first season on June 13, 2017, and debuted to less-than-stellar reviews from industry critics.

The series stars Watts as a therapist who uses a secret alias to infiltrate the personal lives of her patients, crossing multiple professional and moral boundaries.

Billy Crudup and Sophie Cookson co-star on the show and singer Stevie Nicks recorded a new acoustic version of her classic Fleetwood Mac song, “Gypsy,” for the opening theme.

After years of adding more and more original series to its service, Netflix has been on something of a cancellation binge lately.

Marco Polo, Girlboss, Bloodline, Sense8, and The Get Down have all been canceled in recent months (though Sense8 got a minor reprieve in the form of an upcoming two-hour finale).

On the positive side, the critically-acclaimed comedy GLOW with actress Alison Brie was given a renewal for a 10-episode second season.

The series is a fictionalized account of a real syndicated professional women’s wrestling circuit from the 1980s, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin co-star in the show which follows Brie’s aspiring actress character as she takes a role in the new wrestling league out of career desperation.

The show’s creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, were inspired after watching a documentary called GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (which has been a staple of Netflix itself for several years now).

Advertisement

GLOW joins several other Netflix comedy series that have been renewed for a second season after debuting this year. One Day at a Time, Dear White People, and Santa Clarita Diet will all be back with new episodes in the coming year.