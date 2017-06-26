NeNe Leakes Throws Shade With New Photos After Porsha Williams And Bethenny Frankel Got Uneasy Over Her ‘RHOA’ Return

A lingerie-clad NeNe Leakes is going after Porsha Williams on Instagram.

Leakes shared a stunning photo shoot where she is wearing black lingerie, and she used the caption to throw shade at Williams.

Gregg Leakes’ wife, who signed a lucrative deal to appear on season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is already giving fans a taste of what to come.

Over the weekend, Leakes unveiled a hot photo series where she was dolled up in a black body and a sheer robe that featured feathers on the sleeves and at the hem.

The bubbly television personality kept her long blonde hair in a simple ponytail and wore diamond stud earrings.

The former “Glee” actress had a very interesting caption for the photos: “We like to keep’em talking Nites at the Leakes #thethreat #queen #theybothered #slaynethia #eatmypeachbitch #thephotoshootthatKILLED.”

The Internet believes that Leakes was going after Williams with her shady caption.

The actress, presenter, author, and fashion designer also wrote: “It’s been a long process, but we’ve finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA. #thethreatisback.”

The feud fest started when Williams appeared on a Dish Nation radio talk show where she was asked about Leakes’ return to the reality show.

Williams said: “She has been waiting. I am glad she got her job back.”

She went on to mock Leakes’ over-the-top queen-inspired photo shoot.

Williams confessed: “Yeah, you gotta be pretty excited to go do a full photo shoot — all this, that. I am glad. I am happy for you. I am glad you are happy.”

Bethenny Frankel, of the “Real Housewives of New York City” series, also went after Leakes who is now the highest-paid star from the Bravo franchise.

A source close to the business mogul revealed: “Bethenny saw reports about what Nene is getting and is livid. She wants to be the best-paid housewife!”

A spy said the reality star, who is known for her larger-than-life attitude, will be getting more than $2 million and added:

“The network gave her [Leakes] the most lucrative deal in network history. Along with a lucrative seven-figure salary, Leakes has a most favored nations clause which allows her to have preferential treatment when it comes to scheduling filming events around her personal and business scheduled.”

As stated above, many social media commenters assumed that Leakes caught wind of what her co-star said and hit back.

Do you believe there is a feud brewing between Leakes and Williams?