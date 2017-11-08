FREE NEWSLETTER
Nene Leakes Threatens To Quit ‘RHOA’ If They Don’t Fire Kim Zolciak!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/08/2017
According to sources on set, even though season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has just started, Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak are already fighting over screen time during next season. What’s more, Leakes wants Zolciak gone from the show at all costs – even if that means threatening the production team with exiting RHOA!

Nene ‘has told producers that she will not appear on the show next season if Kim’s involved,’ the source revealed.

Reports claim that Nene has been pushed to her breaking point by the latest feud between her and Kim and even though season 10 has just started on November 5, the women are already arguing over their roles in season 11.

The contracts most probably haven’t even been drawn up by the network at this point in time but for Leakes, it’s never too early to eliminate her number one enemy.

‘She is done playing games and has made it very clear she will not stay on if Kim’s there, too.’

The production team has been put in a very difficult position as they don’t want to lose either of them but Nene won’t have any of it!

‘She thinks she’s the bigger star and is more committed to the show than Kim. Nene thinks it is only fair that producers reward her loyalty. She wants Kim out!’

Do you believe the women will be able to get over their differences? If not, who do you think should stay between the two?

Cathy
11/08/2017 at 3:25 pm
Get rid of NeNe, she thinks she’s waaaaaay better than everyone else. Dump her. It was great watching when she was gone.


