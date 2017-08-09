FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendall jenner amber rose blake shelton Bobby Valentino blac chyna Jasmine Washington beyonce Rachel Lindsay emma stone caitlyn jenner Evelyn Lozada chris brown nene leakes t.i. ciara kris jenner Chris Lopez darren aronofsky Wiz Khalifa Charlamagne abby lee miller angelina jolie rihanna
Home » Entertainment

Nene Leakes Taunts Tamar Braxton By Playing Toni’s Song In Makeup Video

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/09/2017
4
12.5K Views
5


Nene Leakes Toni BraxtonCredit: Instagram

Nene Leakes is having fun with Tamar Braxton again.

Last night, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to social media where she happily showed off her perfect makeup.

She also debuted a new blonde hair color, and she looks gorgeous.

While the former “Glee” star was flaunting her beat face (amazing makeup), she opted to have Toni Braxton’s classic “Breathe Again” play in the background.

Yes, the song is simply beautiful, and no one on this planet can deny Toni’s magical vocal cords.

However, the fact that Leakes opted to use a track from one of the Braxton sisters have some fans wondering, what is she up to?

A few days ago, Leakes threw shades at Tamar after a fan made this remark: “U look like Tamar with that wig.”

The television host and businesswoman clapped back by saying: “Nothing about me looks like Tamar so cut the bulls*** out. U just wanna be saying something but u ain’t saying s*** dumb a**.”

Tamar answered back with a video where she is on stage with the following caption: “Close your legs to married men.”

Leakes often use that sentence on the hit show.

The mother of one later shared a subliminal message that read: “GOD… I ask that you PLEASE deliver me from OTHER people’s issues and insecurities that have jumped on me from me entertaining their own misery. I’m happy. I am great. I am chosen. I am yours. I’m blessed…. Remove the foolishness, the failed, and the wicked. Remove ALL things that are NOT mine!!”

Not too long ago, Leakes and Tamar were close pals, but it appears they grew apart after the reality star decided to be a guest on “The Real.”

Since then, there have been a few “incidents” between the former besties.

For example, last year a person told Leakes she and Tamar had similar styles, and things went from 0 to 100 very fast.

Leakes blasted the person by saying: “B****, please. Cut the bulls*** out. I’m not Tamar! I might be SLAYmar though.”

The good news is that Leakes fans are not very concerned about the Braxton reference in the video, they are too busy complimenting her looks.

#PressPlay When you get that fresh beat! #NeneLeakes

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

One said: “Hunni you look amazing every time. Beautiful….Yesss bottom lashes. I remember when you used to say not too much Oz. Beautiful with or without makeup.”

Another one added: “Hair, no hair, wig whatever! You’re beautiful! You look good girl. Don’t worry about them haters. I like your new look.”

Advertisement

What is going on between Leakes and Tamar?

Post Views: 12,499

Read more about nene leakes tamar braxton

Advertisement

You may also like
Tamar Braxton Backs Usher’s Herpes Accuser Quantasia Sharpton AKA Angel Valentino
08/08/2017
Nene Leakes Denies Husband Gregg Stroke Rumors – ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Hits ‘Lying A** People’
08/07/2017
Nene Leakes Snaps At Fan Who Said She Looked Like Tamar Braxton: “Nothing About Me Looks Like Tamar!”
08/05/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
4 Comments

Cherry koala
08/09/2017 at 6:40 am
Reply

So she trying to say thats her hair?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂stopplayin 😐😐😐


A.R.M
08/09/2017 at 6:22 am
Reply

Tamar look better Tamar tell all you hater that you are
T -True
A -Awesome
M -Merciful
A – Almighty
R – Redeemer

B – Bountiful
R – Righteous
A – Alpha
X – X is for all the haters out
T -Thankful
O – Omega
N – No Weapon form against you
SO ALL YOUR HATER GET BEHIND
ME


Gloria C.
08/09/2017 at 5:52 am
Reply

What is going on with Black women and this damn blonde hair???


SPARKLE
08/09/2017 at 1:03 am
Reply

Senseless so juvenile like serious are these grown women that silly. They do resemble each other by the blonde wigs, hair whatever. But CLEARLY IN THE FACE THEY LOOK NOTHING ALIKE. DON’T THROW SHADE LADIES WHEN YOU KNOW YOUR TRUTH LOLLLLL GOOD LAWD L.I.G SMH THE SHAME NO FILTERS START WITH BEING PRETTY ON THE INSIDE OT MAY COME TO SURFACE


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *