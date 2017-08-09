Nene Leakes Taunts Tamar Braxton By Playing Toni’s Song In Makeup Video

Nene Leakes is having fun with Tamar Braxton again.

Last night, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to social media where she happily showed off her perfect makeup.

She also debuted a new blonde hair color, and she looks gorgeous.

While the former “Glee” star was flaunting her beat face (amazing makeup), she opted to have Toni Braxton’s classic “Breathe Again” play in the background.

Yes, the song is simply beautiful, and no one on this planet can deny Toni’s magical vocal cords.

However, the fact that Leakes opted to use a track from one of the Braxton sisters have some fans wondering, what is she up to?

A few days ago, Leakes threw shades at Tamar after a fan made this remark: “U look like Tamar with that wig.”

The television host and businesswoman clapped back by saying: “Nothing about me looks like Tamar so cut the bulls*** out. U just wanna be saying something but u ain’t saying s*** dumb a**.”

Tamar answered back with a video where she is on stage with the following caption: “Close your legs to married men.”

Leakes often use that sentence on the hit show.

The mother of one later shared a subliminal message that read: “GOD… I ask that you PLEASE deliver me from OTHER people’s issues and insecurities that have jumped on me from me entertaining their own misery. I’m happy. I am great. I am chosen. I am yours. I’m blessed…. Remove the foolishness, the failed, and the wicked. Remove ALL things that are NOT mine!!”

Not too long ago, Leakes and Tamar were close pals, but it appears they grew apart after the reality star decided to be a guest on “The Real.”

Since then, there have been a few “incidents” between the former besties.

For example, last year a person told Leakes she and Tamar had similar styles, and things went from 0 to 100 very fast.

Leakes blasted the person by saying: “B****, please. Cut the bulls*** out. I’m not Tamar! I might be SLAYmar though.”

The good news is that Leakes fans are not very concerned about the Braxton reference in the video, they are too busy complimenting her looks.

One said: “Hunni you look amazing every time. Beautiful….Yesss bottom lashes. I remember when you used to say not too much Oz. Beautiful with or without makeup.”

Another one added: “Hair, no hair, wig whatever! You’re beautiful! You look good girl. Don’t worry about them haters. I like your new look.”

What is going on between Leakes and Tamar?