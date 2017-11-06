FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie ruby rose t.i. kenya moore Austin Forsyth Sean Hannity beyonce ben affleck kylie jenner megan fox blac chyna kim kardashian justin bieber khloe kardashian kourtney kardashian kim zolciak rasheeda frost selena gomez megyn kelly the weeknd phaedra parks Gabrielle Union taylor swift
Home » Entertainment

Nene Leakes Talks Alleged Plastic Surgery, Disses Her Co-Stars!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/06/2017
1
634 Views
0


nene_leakesSource: etonline.com

Nene Leakes stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday and the reality TV star addressed some of the rumors surrounding her, including those that she had more plastic surgery done to her face. The woman also did not hold back from shooting back to shade her RHOA fellow Housewives threw her way.

When asked about whether or not she had more procedures done to her nose, Leakes said: ‘I do not know why people just cannot give it up and be like, ‘The b**ch looks great.’ Anything I do, I do it publicly. I will let you know.’

Afterwards, she tried to change the focus from her to her co-stars, claiming that everybody always ‘worries’ about her alleged plastic surgeries but no one ever notices the others.

In a segment known as 50 Shades of Shade, Nene was also very willing to respond to the shade the other Housewives have been throwing her way.

About Kenya Moore, she said that she’d definitely take offense if she went after her.

As for Porsha Williams, Leakes slammed her for gaining weight.

Shereé Whitfield has previously claimed that she’d never tell Leakes anything but the reality TV star had the perfect sassy response.

‘Well, I would tell you right away, the wig is a no!’

Advertisement

Do you think Nene underwent a new procedure?

Post Views: 634

Read more about nene leakes rhoa

Advertisement

You may also like
Kenya Moore And ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Thrilled Shemar Moore Put ‘Shady’ Phaedra Parks On Blast
11/12/2017
RHOA’s Kim Zolciak Will Attack Nene Leaks If She Disses Her For Keeping The Dog That Bit Her Son
11/12/2017
Kenya Moore Shades Both Nene Leakes And Kim Zolciak: “We Were Number One When They Were Gone”
11/12/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Lia
11/12/2017 at 3:57 pm
Reply

Mos likely she had some job done. However, with the rise of so many beauty aids the fix can be instantaneous without even have a nose job or boob surgery. A Do-it-yourself nose job with instant results like the one NoseSecret does is a no brainer and Holywood knows it.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *