Nene Leakes Talks Alleged Plastic Surgery, Disses Her Co-Stars!

Nene Leakes stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday and the reality TV star addressed some of the rumors surrounding her, including those that she had more plastic surgery done to her face. The woman also did not hold back from shooting back to shade her RHOA fellow Housewives threw her way.

When asked about whether or not she had more procedures done to her nose, Leakes said: ‘I do not know why people just cannot give it up and be like, ‘The b**ch looks great.’ Anything I do, I do it publicly. I will let you know.’

Afterwards, she tried to change the focus from her to her co-stars, claiming that everybody always ‘worries’ about her alleged plastic surgeries but no one ever notices the others.

In a segment known as 50 Shades of Shade, Nene was also very willing to respond to the shade the other Housewives have been throwing her way.

About Kenya Moore, she said that she’d definitely take offense if she went after her.

As for Porsha Williams, Leakes slammed her for gaining weight.

Shereé Whitfield has previously claimed that she’d never tell Leakes anything but the reality TV star had the perfect sassy response.

‘Well, I would tell you right away, the wig is a no!’

Do you think Nene underwent a new procedure?