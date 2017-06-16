NeNe Leakes Stuns In Photoshoot Announcing Her Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ – She Is Coming For Their Wigs

NeNe Leakes announced her big return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” with a dazzling photo shoot where she shined like a queen.

On Thursday, Mrs. Leakes shared an amazing photo spread where she wore a silver and white top, distressed jeans, and killer heels.

She also had a crown on her head. The robe-like top was left wide open to reveal some cleavage. In one photo, the fiery television personality is holding a champagne glass with a peach on top.

While in another beautiful snapshot, the fashion designer from Queens, New York is eating a peach.

The “Fashion Police” co-host used a series of hilarious captions to say she is coming for “the wigs of the other [email protected] on the show.”

Chile you know I LIVE for a shady moment but I really wanna take this time to thank everybody that showed me so much love yesterday! The text messages, emails, phone calls and comments were like WOW! Thanks to my team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to makes this happen! Thanks to Bravo and True Entertainment! Love you all ❤️ #RHOA A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Under one picture, she thanked her team for getting her the best deal possible.

She wrote: “Chile you know I LIVE for a shady moment but I really wanna take this time to thank everybody that showed me so much love yesterday! The text messages, emails, phone calls and comments were like WOW! Thanks to my team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to makes this happen! Thanks to Bravo and True Entertainment! Love you all #RHOA.”

Got my eyes closed thinking bout how imma get you bitches together! Let's go #RHOA #thethreatisback #Queen #eatmypeach A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

The reality star, who often plays a villain on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” went on to declare herself the queen of season 10.

One caption read: “It’s been a long process, but we’ve finally reached an agreement! All Hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback. Got my eyes closed thinking bout how imma get you bitches together! Let’s go #RHOA #thethreatisback #Queen #eatmypeach.”

It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All Hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

It has been revealed that the “Glee” star will be getting two million dollars for her participation on the Bravo show.

A source said: “Along with a lucrative seven-figure salary, Nene has a most favored nations clause which allows her to have preferential treatment when it comes to scheduling filming events around her personal and business schedule. She also can keep her side gigs like hosting Fashion Police on E! and include her HSN Clothing Line and her SWAGG Boutique on the show as promotion.”

#eatmypeach #thethreatisback #RHOA #queen #og 🍑 A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant will have the main storyline on season 10.

The spy shared: “Filming started this week, and Nene is expected to be a center storyline. The theme for this season is ‘back to basics, ’ and the focus is representing real women with real relationships and friendships. The network reiterated to Nene that the viewers are vested in her personal life and career, and that her participation would mutually increase viewership and serve as platform for her expanding brand.”

Leakes’ nemesis, Kim Zolciak, who exited the show in 2013, will be back on “RHOA” next season, so, get ready for the constant shading and drama.

What are your thoughts on the pictures?