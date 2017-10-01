NeNe Leakes Stuns Fans With Amazing Twerking Videos That Put The Other ‘RHOA’ Stars To Shame

NeNe Leakes had an epic twerking competition with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, and she beat them, all of them!

The truth of the matter is that if Leakes went head-to-head with Bernice Burgos or even Nicki Minaj, she would have been declared the winner — yes, she is that good of a dancer or should we say twerker!

The ladies including Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, and Kenya Moore have been traveling across country on what is described as an all-girl trip for the 10th season of RHOA.

Twitter and Instagram investigators claimed the ladies had been spotted having the time of their lives in San Francisco, California and Martha’s Vineyard, a Massachusetts island.

For fans of the reality television series who have been wondering, what has Mrs. Gregg Leakes been up to during the trips? The videos below provide a clear answer.

As Cardi B’s hit song, “Bodak Yellow,” plays in the background, the former Glee star started twerking as if her life depended on it.

#PressPlay the ladies of #RHOA were turning up to #BodakYellow A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Sep 30, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

The other ladies from The Real Housewives of Atlanta did their best, but Leakes, who was a contestant on ABC Dancing with the Stars, was just too good at this.

Fans loved the clips and had some hilarious reactions to them.

One commenter wrote: “Ppl forget nene is almost 50! She still got it. 50 going on 35.”

Another claimed: “Yassssss, dat got damn NeNe man. So judgmental! I see nothing wrong with dancing and having fun. No matter what age! The look on Nene’s face I love it, she tapped into that past y’all!”

A third person stated: “Nee Nee showing off her old stripper moves, where is Kenya lol?”

Moore is not in the clip because she has been feuding with Leakes who claimed her marriage to Marc Daly is fake.

Moore clapped back by saying: “#FBF #flashbackfriday My wedding day just over 3 months ago was the happiest day of my life. I met the man of my dreams who loved me beyond measure. I felt blessed, loved, beautiful and whole.No one can take away this feeling from me. The moment I fell in love with you I learned the true meaning of love…Patience, kindness, forgiveness… just to start. Thank you Marc for making me your wife, your best friend and your ride or die. I hope I make you as happy as you have made me. #MrsDaly #drunkinlove #beyonce #loveletters #wife #love #weddingday #kenyamoore”

What are your thoughts on Leakes’ twerking talents?