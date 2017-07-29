Nene Leakes Snubs Porsha Williams Who Continues To Dazzle At ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Summer Parties

Porsha Williams is having a great summer despite being snubbed by Nene Leakes.

Williams has been busy attending parties with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars while showing off an array of beautiful hairstyles and sexy dresses.

Days after debuting her new body and becoming a vegan, Williams returned to social media where she told her followers she had decided to switch up her style.

Williams shared a photo where she was heading to a fancy soirée with Sheree Whitfield.

The businesswoman was dazzling in a red dress that revealed her envious curves.

She completed the look with red fur and a silver clutch, jewelry, and headpiece.

Whitfield stunned in a purple gown and gloves

It appears that the event had taken place the same night as Leakes’ all-white party and she was not invited.

Fans commented on Williams’ photos numerous times asking why was she absent from Leakes’ much talked-about event and she never responded.

Hey @shereewhitfield looking foxy chica 💜 #Rhoa A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

One of them said: “Love both looks they never disappoint!”

Another fan wanted to know: “Why didn’t you go to Shameas wedding or Nene’s party, yall not friends?”

A last commenter explained that she needs to have better friends: “Well, at least you look gorgeous as usual. Why do you hang with grown ppl that can’t hold water?”

However, when the former “Glee” actress was bombarded with the same questions; she had a very different reaction.

Leakes, who is close with Kandi Burruss, wanted to know, why didn’t the fan go after Williams when she was helping Phaedra Parks spread lies about the Xscape singer?

Lunch with my twin babies @lodwill @shehawneeprescod 🎒🌂🕶👘 #Bestie #Swipe *My bob Unit by @iamalonzoarnold 🔥 A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Leakes hit back with a comment that read: “Shut yo a** up! Did u tell Porsha to leave Kandi alone last season wit all the lies? I don’t bother people fool.”

It is not that surprising that Leakes has decided to avoid contact with Williams.

While talking about Leakes on Dish Nation, Williams got shady by saying: “She been waiting, I am glad she got a job back. ”

Asked about Leakes’ photo shoot announcing her return to the forthcoming 10th season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she added: “Yeah, you gotta be pretty excited to go do a full photo shoot — all this, that. I am glad. I am happy for you. I am glad you are happy.”

That was not classy.

Issa #GirlsTrip 🤑 @shereewhitfield #FunTime MY HAIR: @GoNakedHair wavy 🔥 A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

The original housewife clapped back in a post that read: “We like to keep ’em talking… #eatmypeachb***h, #thephotoshootthatKILLED.”

What are your thoughts on Williams’ sexy style? Do you think she will make peace with Leakes?