Nene Leakes Snaps At Fan Who Said She Looked Like Tamar Braxton: “Nothing About Me Looks Like Tamar!”

Nene Leakes always find a bit of time out of her day to respond to comments from fans. On August 5, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star decided that she had enough when one fan spoke on her appearance.

“Wow..nene girl I thought u were Tamar…” the fan wrote on a picture of Leakes and Cynthia Bailey.

Nene was prompt to write back: “nothin abt me looks like Tamar so cut the bulls*** out! U just wanna be saying something but u ain’t saying sh** dumba**.”

#NeneLeakes vs fan 👀 #clapbackseason A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

It’s unsure if the remark was meant as shade or not but Nene definitely took offense to it judging by the clap back.

This is the second time that Nene has publicly blasted someone on Instagram for saying that she looks similar to the “Braxton Family Values” star.

It was just last year when another person said “You look like Tamar” to which Nene said “Please cut the bull** out! I’m not Tamar! I might be Slaymar tho!”

No one knows why Leakes reacts so negatively to being compared to Tamar who she was once good friends with.

In 2015, Nene made a cameo in Braxton’s music video for a song titled “If I Don’t Have You.”

The RHOA star also credited Tamar with assisting her in preparing for her role in a Broadway show. The BFF’s were even spotted going on double dates with their husbands Greg Leakes and Vincent Herbert.

It makes you wonder where things went wrong. Sources say that Tamar reacted very negatively when Nene guest starred on daytime talk show “The Real” after she was given the boot.

This wouldn’t be surprising considering that the singer was rumored to have the same reaction when her former friend Toya Wright went on the show.

Since Nene’s stint on “The Real,” it seems like the two haven’t been on speaking terms at all and Leakes has shaded her twice.

Do you think that Nene is sour about how things turned out with Tamar? Do the two women look similar to you?