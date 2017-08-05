FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
nene leakes blake shelton kailyn lowry kendall jenner tamar braxton Kelly Dodd dave chappelle mariah carey angelina jolie drake Jasmine Washington blac chyna kenya moore t.i. beyonce peggy sulahian luann de lesseps Derick Dillard steve harvey nicki minaj kelly ripa Anderson East kylie jenner
Home » Entertainment

Nene Leakes Snaps At Fan Who Said She Looked Like Tamar Braxton: “Nothing About Me Looks Like Tamar!”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/05/2017
0
0


Nene and TamarSource: Entertainment Tonight

Nene Leakes always find a bit of time out of her day to respond to comments from fans. On August 5, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star decided that she had enough when one fan spoke on her appearance.

“Wow..nene girl I thought u were Tamar…” the fan wrote on a picture of Leakes and Cynthia Bailey.

Nene was prompt to write back: “nothin abt me looks like Tamar so cut the bulls*** out! U just wanna be saying something but u ain’t saying sh** dumba**.”

#NeneLeakes vs fan 👀 #clapbackseason

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

It’s unsure if the remark was meant as shade or not but Nene definitely took offense to it judging by the clap back.

This is the second time that Nene has publicly blasted someone on Instagram for saying that she looks similar to the “Braxton Family Values” star.

It was just last year when another person said “You look like Tamar” to which Nene said “Please cut the bull** out! I’m not Tamar! I might be Slaymar tho!”

No one knows why Leakes reacts so negatively to being compared to Tamar who she was once good friends with.

In 2015, Nene made a cameo in Braxton’s music video for a song titled “If I Don’t Have You.”

The RHOA star also credited Tamar with assisting her in preparing for her role in a Broadway show. The BFF’s were even spotted going on double dates with their husbands Greg Leakes and Vincent Herbert.

It makes you wonder where things went wrong. Sources say that Tamar reacted very negatively when Nene guest starred on daytime talk show “The Real” after she was given the boot.

This wouldn’t be surprising considering that the singer was rumored to have the same reaction when her former friend Toya Wright went on the show.

Since Nene’s stint on “The Real,” it seems like the two haven’t been on speaking terms at all and Leakes has shaded her twice.

Advertisement

Do you think that Nene is sour about how things turned out with Tamar? Do the two women look similar to you?

Post Views: 0

Read more about nene leakes tamar braxton rhoa

Advertisement

You may also like
Nene Leakes’ Husband Suffers Stroke While Filming RHOA, Source Claims
08/05/2017
Tamar Braxton Dazzles In Gold Sequin Halter Dress And Video Goes Viral – Vincent Herbert’s Wife’s Fashion Game Is Lit
08/05/2017
Did Another ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Marry An Ex-Con?
08/03/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *