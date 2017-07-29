Nene Leakes Slams Porsha Williams: “I’m Praying You Don’t Come Back Next Season!”

Nene Leakes is already starting trouble in her big come back to “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Her first target is Porsha Williams. As Celebrity Insider previously reported, Nene is team Kandi Burruss when it comes to her feud with Porsha Williams.

The two never saw eye to eye and have had many verbal disagreements, but Nene revealed that she and Kandi made a pact that they would actually try to put everything in the past and see if they can develop a friendship.

Burruss revealed on “Good Morning America” that her first run in with Nene during filming of the new season went pretty well. As far as Kandi and Porsha’s relationship, not much is known but they’re rumored to be merely avoiding each other.

It appears that Nene is coming to Kandi’s defense when she clapped back at a fan who told her to leave Porsha alone by asking if they “Did you tell Porsha to leave Kandi alone with all the lies?”

The shady comment was made right before the ladies took off on a trip. Apparently, Porsha and Nene got into it on the trip and it carried over to social media.

Williams recently tweeted “Just Pray” to which Nene tweeted and deleted her response that read “I’m praying you don’t come back next season.”

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Hours before that, Leakes posted an Instagram photo that had the words “Everyone has an opinion, even journalists,” which was a jab at Porsha who famously explained that she was a journalist on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion show.

A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@realhousewivesofatlanta) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Cynthia Bailey chimed in on the drama. In another post and delete Instagram shot, the model uploaded a lovely image of all the ladies smiling together above a caption that read “I love this picture! The girls trip got off to a really great start. Everyone was laughing & having so much fun.”

