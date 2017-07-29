FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
corinne olympios kim zolciak nicole kidman kandi burruss Rachel Lindsay shannon beador samuel l. jackson donald trump Caitriona Balfe jennifer aniston chris pine Austin Forsyth kim kardashian javi marroquin kenya moore amanda stanton Ben Higgins Sam Heughan Joy-Anna Duggar vicki gunvalson ellen degeneres Nelsan Ellis Jersey Shore
Home » TV Shows

Nene Leakes Slams Porsha Williams: “I’m Praying You Don’t Come Back Next Season!”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 07/29/2017
9
18.4K Views
1


Nene and PorshaSource: Bravo

Nene Leakes is already starting trouble in her big come back to “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Her first target is Porsha Williams. As Celebrity Insider previously reported, Nene is team Kandi Burruss when it comes to her feud with Porsha Williams.

The two never saw eye to eye and have had many verbal disagreements, but Nene revealed that she and Kandi made a pact that they would actually try to put everything in the past and see if they can develop a friendship.

Burruss revealed on “Good Morning America” that her first run in with Nene during filming of the new season went pretty well. As far as Kandi and Porsha’s relationship, not much is known but they’re rumored to be merely avoiding each other.

It appears that Nene is coming to Kandi’s defense when she clapped back at a fan who told her to leave Porsha alone by asking if they “Did you tell Porsha to leave Kandi alone with all the lies?”

The shady comment was made right before the ladies took off on a trip. Apparently, Porsha and Nene got into it on the trip and it carried over to social media.

Williams recently tweeted “Just Pray” to which Nene tweeted and deleted her response that read “I’m praying you don’t come back next season.”

🤔🤔

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

Hours before that, Leakes posted an Instagram photo that had the words “Everyone has an opinion, even journalists,” which was a jab at Porsha who famously explained that she was a journalist on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion show.

#PostAndDelete 😊😏 #GirlsTrip

A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@realhousewivesofatlanta) on

Cynthia Bailey chimed in on the drama. In another post and delete Instagram shot, the model uploaded a lovely image of all the ladies smiling together above a caption that read “I love this picture! The girls trip got off to a really great start. Everyone was laughing & having so much fun.”

Advertisement

What do you think went down between the ladies of the show?

Post Views: 18,394

Read more about kandi burruss nene leakes porsha williams

Advertisement

You may also like
Nene Leakes Backs Phaedra Parks As She Clashes With Fans Who Say She Is Broke
07/30/2017
Nene Leakes Snubs Porsha Williams Who Continues To Dazzle At ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Summer Parties
07/29/2017
Nene Leakes Claps Back At Fan: “Did You Tell Porsha To Leave Kandi Alone Last Season With All The Lies?”
07/28/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
9 Comments

Zina
07/30/2017 at 2:55 pm
Reply

Porsha you go girl. Keep doing you do not be offended or intimidated by none of them Nene, Kenya, nor Kandi. Nor that booty slopping Cynthia. It’s more a sham for Nene because she’s a grandma. And by the way Nene is not two face she’s three face. Ha ha


April
07/30/2017 at 2:49 pm
Reply

Andy Cohen is weak! He had no control and the housewifes totally disrespect him, especially NE Ne.
I really like Andy, please grow some …..


Zina
07/30/2017 at 2:45 pm
Reply

At one time Nene was on Kandi head why she’s kissing Kandi entire a** now. Nene your to old for that Porsha is younger than you and better looking Nene you are jealous of Porsha. Now your operating as that bad acting Kenya and that’s not attractive you two should cut that mess out.


Raye Moore
07/30/2017 at 2:24 pm
Reply

I will not be watching this season because of amazon. Leakes


Raye Moore
07/30/2017 at 2:22 pm
Reply

Nene is very two-faced I wish she would have stayed where you were,she is so hateful


Rhonda
07/30/2017 at 8:13 am
Reply

Why does Nene have to come to Kandi’s defense, she a grown woman. Was Nene there when everything went down, no she taking one side of the story and going with it.


Sam
07/30/2017 at 6:24 am
Reply

Nene is up to the task at hand….she knows what she’s getting into ,😀😄😅😇😘😈😳


Brenda
07/30/2017 at 5:27 am
Reply

I was praying Nene didn’t come back with her two faced a**


Keta
07/29/2017 at 11:46 pm
Reply

Porsha Williams has the right to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta just as NeNe Leakes has done in the past and continues to do just because NeNe Leakes has decided to support Kandi Burruss and claim her as a friend should have no effect on Portia making a livelihood for herself two separate situations don’t get it twisted


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *