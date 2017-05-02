FREE NEWSLETTER
NeNe Leakes Slams Phaedra Parks And Porsha Williams Over Kandi Burruss Mess

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/02/2017
NeNe Leakes Phaedra ParksCredit: Radio and TV Talk

NeNe Leakes has a lot to say about the explosive moment between Phaedra Parks, her former friend, Porsha Williams, and poor Kandi Burruss.

Like the rest of the world, Sunday night, Mrs. Leakes kept her eyes peeled from her television screen as she watched the epic blow-up between the three “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars.

In case you have missed the major drama, here is a brief recap.

What is said in the dark came out under the big bright lights on Bravo, after Williams told the planet that Parks, also known as Madame Church, told her that Burruss and her husband, Todd, wanted to drug and rape her.

The shocking allegations caused Burruss to burst into tears, scream, and flee the stage.

This week, the flamboyant star, whose real name is Linnethia Monique Leakes, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” and she repeated what fans of the hit reality television series have been saying for the longest of time, Parks is no Southern Belle, she is a “two-faced” liar and she is “fake.”

The former star of “The New Normal” did not hold back after she was asked if she believes that Parks was capable of starting such horrible rumors.

Leakes replied by: “Absolutely not. Phaedra been doing this bulls—t for a very long time. Phaedra did the exact same thing to me, as we already discussed before, years ago on the show when she first came on.”

The former “Glee” actress went on to say: “Absolutely not. Phaedra been doing this bulls—t for a very long time. Phaedra did the exact same thing to me, as we already discussed before, years ago on the show when she first came on. She tried to take me down and it didn’t work. Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this, she just got caught with these girls. She tried to take me down and it didn’t work. Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this, she just got caught with these girls.”

She confessed that Parks is the “shadiest” of them all and added that Williams is as much responsible for this messy situation because she took part in spreading the disturbing gossip.

