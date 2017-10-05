NeNe Leakes Slams Kim Zolciak And Her Family By Calling Her A Racist

NeNe Leakes and her co-star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, are back on track for the tenth season of the series, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. And while many are excited to see them again on the TV screen, the pair just can’t seem to get along.

In an Instagram post from Leakes, the reality star sought to expose her former best-friend for alleged racist actions in response to a fan’s comment on a social media post.

In her message, she wrote, “Kim and her daughters oops, the whole family are racist!” Not long after, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star went into a long description as to why she made that comment, referring to Kim’s daughter’s actions at her home one evening.

According to NeNe, Kim is a “calculating bi-polar racist with a horrible mouth who uses Black folks for her to come up.”

According to NeNe, Kim is a "calculating bi-polar racist with a horrible mouth who uses Black folks for her to come up."

The event which started it all was an allegedly racist tendency demonstrated by Kim when dealing with her African-American assistant, Sweetie. According to NeNe, Kim treated Sweetie poorly.

Whether or not NeNe’s claims are valid, Kim has undoubtedly won a loyal base of fans due to her confrontational and honest nature. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kim explained, “I’m not a bullsh**ter. I see things for what they are. I’m also intuitive. I call people on their stuff. I don’t care.”

According to the reality star, people can “try to bullsh*t somebody else,” because it’s not going to work on her. Despite her confrontational choice of words, she claims her co-stars are fun. “They’re successful. They’re mothers. It’s fun.” She added, “I am enjoying myself, honestly.” Be sure to check out the newest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta to see NeNe and Kim duke it out.