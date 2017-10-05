FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kandi burruss blake shelton blac chyna bernice burgos kim zolciak joseline hernandez angelina jolie kylie jenner hoda kotb khloe kardashian Lionel Richie travis scott t.i. tameka cottle gwen stefani Eniko Parrish nick cannon Gucci Mane luann de lesseps kim kardashian zendaya lamar odom sarah jessica parker
Home » Entertainment

NeNe Leakes Slams Kim Zolciak And Her Family By Calling Her A Racist

Bridget Hill Posted On 10/05/2017
2
3.0K Views
2


NeNe LeakesSource: BravoTV.com

NeNe Leakes and her co-star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, are back on track for the tenth season of the series, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. And while many are excited to see them again on the TV screen, the pair just can’t seem to get along.

In an Instagram post from Leakes, the reality star sought to expose her former best-friend for alleged racist actions in response to a fan’s comment on a social media post.

In her message, she wrote, “Kim and her daughters oops, the whole family are racist!” Not long after, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star went into a long description as to why she made that comment, referring to Kim’s daughter’s actions at her home one evening.

According to NeNe, Kim is a “calculating bi-polar racist with a horrible mouth who uses Black folks for her to come up.”

The event which started it all was an allegedly racist tendency demonstrated by Kim when dealing with her African-American assistant, Sweetie. According to NeNe, Kim treated Sweetie poorly.

Whether or not NeNe’s claims are valid, Kim has undoubtedly won a loyal base of fans due to her confrontational and honest nature. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kim explained, “I’m not a bullsh**ter. I see things for what they are. I’m also intuitive. I call people on their stuff. I don’t care.”

Advertisement

According to the reality star, people can “try to bullsh*t somebody else,” because it’s not going to work on her. Despite her confrontational choice of words, she claims her co-stars are fun. “They’re successful. They’re mothers. It’s fun.” She added, “I am enjoying myself, honestly.” Be sure to check out the newest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta to see NeNe and Kim duke it out.

Post Views: 2,953

Read more about kim zolciak nene leakes rhoa

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Opens Up About The One Disadvantage To A Life In Front Of A Camera
10/04/2017
Kenya Moore ‘Phased Out’ Of RHOA By Angry Execs: ‘She Refuses To Share Her Real Life’
10/03/2017
Porsha Williams Kicked Off Of RHOA Trip After Almost Getting Into A Fight With Marlo Hampton
10/02/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Terrie
10/05/2017 at 6:06 pm
Reply

It’s not a secret that Kim treated sweetie poorly, but I have seen more read anything that would portray her to be a racist. Now, her oldest daughter Brielle is a different story


Darlene
10/05/2017 at 5:51 pm
Reply

Just to much!!!!!!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *